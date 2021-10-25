Approaches to Climate Change Remain to Be Important Credibility Indicators for Insurance Firms

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- The credibility of insurance organizations is increasingly being tied into the sustainability approach of the business. AXA has been something of a pioneer in this field and was the first insurer to restrict underwriting coal projects in 2017. The move garnered widespread praise for the business from climate campaigners but also put AXA under something of a spotlight. Now, the insurer is being urged to take action in terms of its commitments to oil and gas. AXA Group ranks among the Top 10 underwriters of the oil and gas industry, including insuring the exploration of oil reserves in fragile ecosystems, such as those at the mouth of the Amazon where many endangered species live. AXA has now received an open letter from the Insure Our Future coalition, Reclaim Finance and SumofUs, indicating that the company's leadership on climate topics is on the line if it doesn't take action where its oil and gas commitments are concerned.



Insurance jobs USA cover a broad spectrum and Selby Jennings is able to provide expert support to candidates looking to take career-defining next steps, as well as organizations seeking to recruit for growth. The firm was established in 2004 and is a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector with expertise in insurance jobs USA, as well as many other fields. The team has provided support to a wide range of businesses, from agile startups to large global brands and has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. Areas of expertise outside of insurance jobs USA include corporate and investment banking, sales and trading, quantitative research and trading and financial technology. The firm uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to ensure that all hiring needs can be met, no matter what the current economic environment.



Key to the effectiveness of Selby Jennings is the expansive nationwide reach that the firm has established when it comes to insurance jobs USA. This includes many different hubs across the country, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The USA team is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce and the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Growth at Selby Jennings has been partly driven by the investment that the firm has made in its own people. Consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so as to be able to meet, and exceed, client expectations. There are currently many different roles available via Selby Jennings including Quantitative Risk Analytics [Senior Associate], Investment Banking Associate and Corporate Development Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.