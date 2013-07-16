PawsMate Brings Complete Information of Pet Care Job Providers for Pet Owners

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- PawsMate is an acclaimed iOS mobile/tablet application and website for matching pet service providers with pet owners. Pet ownership comes with the joy of watching, raising, and caring for animals, but it's also a huge responsibility and requires extreme dedication… this is where PawsMate steps in!



PawsMate provides locals with resources and services within arm’s reach via their phone or other mobile device. Simply register and gain access to a sea of service providers. Even upload a pet profile.



A representative while elaborating the services stated, “…from finding pet walkers, sitters, and trainers… to grooming, cleaning, and poop scooping services. PawsMate is about finding all things ‘pet'!”



Once registered, pet service providers will see e-mails start flooding in. Be prepared to gain reviews in the community and make lots of cash. The more experience, positive reviews, and high rankings you have, the more cash you will make!



Once you agree to service a pet owner through your calendar you are eligible to accept money transfers. The owner will pay securely through our merchant account. Funds will be held in escrow and will be released directly into your account within 48 business hours from the date the job is complete. On a first time service call, we recommend speaking with each other on the phone or through our internal messaging system to establish repertoire and discuss any special details of the job you commit to. Remember though, only those who transact through the app will be covered under Pawsmate’s insurance plan!



About PawsMate

PawsMate is dedicated specifically for freelancers and pet friendly businesses to service all your pet service needs. Login as an owner or pet service provider and view other users near you to see their reviews and what services they offer and/or need. Transact and make quick easy payments.



For more information visit http://www.pawsmate.com