PawsMate Introduces Apps for Pet Lovers to Connect Pet Owners with Pet Services

Pet owners can now utilize the latest pet care apps by PawsMate to fulfill all their pet related needs. This app caters to all the pet care requirements of an owner, including finding pet walkers, pet grooming, cleaning, scooping, and even finding sitters and trainers.



Their dog care apps are highly secure, easy to use, quick to install, and provide high performance. These apps can be utilized by both pet owners and pet service providers. A pet owner can obtain information regarding a pet service provider, and similarly, service providers can fetch profitable business from pet owners.



Just register to create a profile and all the benefits of the pet care app are available! For an owner, the profile building process includes creating and uploading photos and a description about the owner and his/her pet. Once the user is successfully registered, they can find their favorite service providers and book appointments instantly. After an appointment is confirmed and completed, users can pay for the service and leave a review for others.



Similarly, the pet service provider can use this app as a marketing tool for advertising their pet care jobs and attract customers. Once you agree to service a pet owner through your calendar you are eligible to accept money transfers. The owner will pay securely through our merchant account. Funds will be held in escrow and will be released directly into your account within 48 hours M-F from the date the job is complete.” Remember though, only those who transact through the app will be covered under Pawsmate’s insurance plan!



PawsMate is dedicated specifically for freelancers and pet friendly businesses to service all your pet care needs. Login as an owner or pet service provider and view other users near you to see their reviews and what services they offer/need. Transact and make quick easy payments.



