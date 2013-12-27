Appsentra - An Avant-Garde App Builder Software Enables Easy App Creation

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Appsentra is fast emerging as a new age, DIY App Builder Software that facilitates easy app creation and does not require users to have any programming skills. The software is ideal for developing apps for Android, Windows 8 Phone, iPhones and other smartphones and publishing them on Google Play & iTunes. Appsentra aims at enabling users to easily create apps as per their requirements while enjoying the entire process without any hassle.



Today, apps are an essential tech accessory, particularly for entrepreneurs who increasingly include them in their advanced business marketing strategies. At the same time, not everyone has command over the means to develop innovative and individualized apps that are appropriate for publishing in the famous app stores. Appsentra enables the creation of professional and personalized apps that can serve the interests of any venture in a desired manner. For instance, Appsentra is a trusted App Maker that allows people in different fields like online business, entertainment, fashion, construction, catering, fitness, etc. to develop an app for themselves. As one of the representative stated, “The easiest way to build and publish iPhone, iPad, Android, Blackberry and Windows mobile apps without I.T.” Appsentra presents innumerable ways to develop personalized apps with unique interfaces by guiding creators through each step like creation, editing and publishing.



In addition to this, clients can make android apps just by using Appsentra's Android App Creator as it guides the user step-by-step throughout the application design process. Using the online Android app builder erases the need for any specialized coding skills on the part of the developer. It is a simple drag and drop method that simplifies the android app development process.



About Appsentra

Appsentra is a new age development in the field of app creation empowering individual and business ventures to easily create apps. It guides people with no coding knowledge and no previous experience in app development to custom develop personalized apps that represents them or their business.



For more information, please visit http://apps.appsentra.com/



Contact: -

201 N Franklin Street, Suite: 1950 Tampa, Florida 33602