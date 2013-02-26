Apptelic Announces Its "No App Required" HLS Solution

Kings Langley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Apptelic Ltd. announces its "Web Player" HLS solution for Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8, for video content providers and TV broadcasters.



Clients can already keep their existing HTTP Live Streaming server and CDN infrastructure, with no need to switch to Smooth Streaming, using Apptelic's market-leading HLS decoder for Microsoft platforms, but now customers can use their existing HTML5 web site too. Apptelic's Web Player component replaces the Flash player without using a plugin, so expensive app development is no longer required.



Apptelic develops HLS decoders and media apps for Windows 8, Windows Phone 8 and Xbox. Apptelic's customers include Microsoft, Warner Bros., Nokia, CBS and The NBA. Apptelic was part of the award winning team to develop Hulu Plus.



Apptelic is a Microsoft Vendor, registered Windows Phone & XNA developer, registered Xbox app developer and a Microsoft Bizspark Partner. We build and license developer components for Silverlight and Windows Phone, and specialise in streaming media consulting.



About Apptelic

Apptelic was founded in 2011 and has a team of developers with broad expertise in Silverlight, mobile, and general .NET Framework development, as well as many years of C++/Win32 programming experience.



Apptelic has been verified by Thawte and holds an SSL certificate from Comodo.