Appy Pie Academy Offers Interactive Courses on Online Marketing and App Development

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- Appy Pie Academy, an online learning platform featuring courses on business and personal development, offers a variety of courses on online marketing and app development for both beginners and advanced learners. They offer courses from some of the top instructors in the world who are known for their subjective knowledge and industry expertise.



Appy Pie Academy has categorized its comprehensive list of courses under business, marketing, office productivity, development, design, and personal development. It allows users to increase their skills in online marketing and app development with highly interactive and simplified video tutorials listed under the respective categories. By connecting students all over the world to the best instructors, Appy Pie Academy is helping individuals reach their goals and pursue their dreams.



Social media channels and app marketing have become integral to the promotion of any business. Appy Pie Academy includes highly intuitive online marketing courses for popular social media like Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter also. It provides the opportunity to quickly learn about mobile app marketing also with their most popular courses.



"Appy Pie Academy aims to make the learning process interesting. For so long, education has been limited to schools and universities. However, Appy Pie is aiming to evolve the process of gaining knowledge with online media. It has launched the Appy Pie Academy to inculcate the skills in every curious mind," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



All in all, Appy Pie Academy is a perfect website to learn from a huge library of courses and that to without using a credit card. With its simple, clear, and interactive lessons, Appy Pie Academy is definitely worth giving a shot. Consider checking it out!



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia, and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com



Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617