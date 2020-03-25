Appy Pie Adds App Features to Help Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Appy Pie, the leader in no-code app development industry, has introduced a range of app features that will help small businesses manage their process effectively in the COVID-19 pandemic. With these new app features, organizations can not only manage their business tasks, but can also get more customers via mobile. These new features will allow businesses who have been, or will be, affected by the coronavirus crisis to create mobile apps for Android and iOS, and ensure smooth functioning of their business operations.



Their list of new app features include –

- Employee logins, which allows businesses to control employee access using unique login ID

- A team business chat to help businesses interact with multiple users in real-time and increase team productivity, even if the employees are working from home

- Ability to digitally deliver newsletters and in-house magazines

- Social network to increase employee and customer engagement

- Create multiple apps and manage business processes, regardless of device, time and place

- Push notifications to instantly alert users about new information and updates

- Video to engage with employees, clients and prospects

- Quiz and poll to keep the morale up and encourage your employees as well as clients

- Events to add meetings, webinars, and online conferences to the app

- App distribution within the organization or globally



"CoronaVirus is not just affecting people, it's paralyzing many businesses worldwide. To fight this global emergency and keep businesses on the track, we have introduced a range of new app features that will help you manage your business effectively, from the comfort of your home," says Abhinav Girdhar, Founder of Appy Pie. "With these cool new app features, you can easily track everything, from your employees' access to business processes, and grow your business, without having to worry about the widespread of the CoronaVirus," he added.



Appy Pie has offices in London, New Delhi, and Virginia, with a combined staff of more than 200 people. The company's sole aim is to empower small businesses and help them achieve success in this competitive environment. A simple, yet powerful DIY platform, Appy Pie also helps startups save thousands of dollars with its workflow automation services, enabling them to create a greater impact with less efforts by adding speed, consistency, and visibility to their workflows. Appy Pie also has a proprietary website builder and provides a platform for downloading PWA apps known as PWA Store.



