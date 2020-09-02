Appy Pie AppMakr Allowing RJs and VJs Create Feature Rich Radio Station and Music Apps Without Any Coding

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- Appy Pie AppMakr, the leading no-code app building platform, allows RJs and DJs to develop radio station and music apps with a range of user-friendly features. Apps built on this DIY mobile app development platform not only deliver a better user experience, they also help RJs and DJs to promote their music globally with minimal efforts. App owners can also integrate their social media profiles and stay connected with the app users 24/7. The single largest no-code app building platform, Appy Pie AppMakr allows RJs and DJs to create an app with various benefits including:



- Publish the radio or music app on any app store with expert's assistance

- Edit or update the app and check changes in real-time

- Engage the audience using push notifications

- Enable in-app ads to earn money



Appy Pie's radio app builder is highly beneficial for radio jockeys, disc jockeys, or anyone who wants to showcase their music to a wider audience. The platform has helped thousands of professionals promote their music business across the globe. Radio jockeys, disc jockeys and musicians can create apps with a large selection of stations that caters to any mood of the user or any genre the user likes. What else? Professionals can also convert website to app and bring their music business to mobile in just a few steps with zero coding.



"With all forms of entertainment moving to mobile, radio and music aren't far behind. With an app for your online radio station, you can encourage your listeners to stay loyal to you even when they are moving around, commuting, or taking a walk outdoors," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



With a no-code app builder like Appy Pie AppMakr, users can create mobile apps for a range of businesses, including eCommerce, salon, spa, education, church, non-profit communities, and many more. The company allows businesses to incorporate a multitude of features in their apps which can drive up communication, interaction, and engagement with consumers.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia, and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



