Appy Pie AppMakr Allows Anyone to Create Professional Android and iOS Apps for Any Industry

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Appy Pie, a no-code development platform, helps anyone create professional Android and iOS apps for any industry and domain as well. The leading drag & drop app builder platform allows businesses or individuals to develop a mobile app in three easy steps. Firstly, enter the app name, then with the help of the drag-n-drop interface, add the desired features, and lastly publish the app on related app stores. Appy Pie's app creator offers attractive app templates that can be customized in no time to meet an individual's needs.



Appy Pie AppMakr comes with 200+ features, providing many options to choose from & build a highly functional mobile app in a few minutes. This app maker software has made the push notification feature standard for all users. Its push notification feature acts as a competent marketing tool and allows app owners to market their businesses more effectively. Apps created on Appy Pie are light, fast, and deliver a native app's user experience. Appy Pie's apps can provide content to the users in offline mode also.



"Our app builder helps users to create a mobile app without any technical or programming knowledge. The user will have to simply enter their app name, choose any color scheme, pick a category & test the device, add the features required, and design your app in just a few minutes. The added advantage is that Appy Pie AppMakr enables customization of apps as per the user's needs," said Abhinav, CEO & Founder of Appy Pie.



With a combined staff of more than 200 people, Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German, and many more, to serve their customers in the best possible manner. The company offers 24X7 dedicated support line to the app makers in all the mentioned languages. It also has a proprietary chatbot builder and website builder to help businesses create their websites and chatbots to reach a wide range of the audience.



