Appy Pie AppMakr Allows App Owners to Send Push Notifications and Notify Users About the Latest Updates

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Appy Pie, the largest DIY cloud-based mobile app builder for non-developers, allows businesses to create mobile apps for both Android and iOS with push notification feature. With push notification feature, app owners can instantly notify app users about special offers, coupons, live events, or anything that they want to communicate. Ideal for increasing user engagement and improving user retention rates, Appy Pie's push notification is the best way to communicate and interact with app users and keep them coming back to the app without being invasive while respecting the freedom of the users.



With a no-code app builder like Appy Pie AppMakr, users can create mobile apps for a range of businesses, including ecommerce, salon, spa, education, church, non-profit community, and many more. The push notification feature in these apps will help app publishers improve communication, interaction, and engagement with the customers. What's interesting is that users can even convert website into app and bring their business to mobile.



"Communication is key to stronger customer relationships, and the best way to connect with your app users is push notifications. Our online app creation software lets you send push notifications to your customers & stay connected to them at all times. We are well aware of the importance of push notifications hence have made the push notification feature standard for all users," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie's sole aim is to empower small businesses and help them achieve measurable growth in this competitive environment. Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages, including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German and many others to serve their customers in the best possible manner. The company offers 24X7 dedicated support lines to the app makers in all the mentioned languages.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/app-builder/appmaker



Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617