Appy Pie AppMakr Helps Businesses Create Their Own Apps in Minutes Without Coding

Appy Pie, a no-code platform, helps businesses create their own Android & iOS mobile apps without any coding. Whether it is a small or large business, the drag and drop interface of the no-code app builder helps users to convert their ideas into an app. This platform consists of high-functional features like push notifications, photo, video, form builder, contact, directory, and more. Apps created using Appy Pie AppMakr are easy-to-use, light, and fast, and deliver a native app experience. Also, the users can tweak the layout of content and navigational elements to ensure that their app will be easy to use.



Appy Pie AppMakr allows small firms to create app for iPhone, and Android in just a few steps. With this app creator, the users can personalize the interface, pick a color scheme, place logos & icons, and much more for their apps. Moreover, Appy Pie also helps customers to publish their mobile apps to Google & Apple app stores. Anyone with the app ideas just needs to login to Appy Pie, enter their app name, add desired features, and they are ready to publish it on the app stores.



"Mobile app development is not just restricted to big businesses anymore. Appy Pie AppMakr allows you to create your own app regardless of your knowledge or experience with coding. The app builder from Appy Pie has made mobile app development accessible and affordable to businesses of different types and sizes. Using Appy Pie's App Maker, the apps made are light & fast, compliant with GDPR standards, and provide offline access to content," said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO and Founder of Appy Pie.



With millions of users across the world, Appy Pie has gained a position of great reverence among its competitors. Serving across all the platforms including iOS, and Android, Appy Pie has helped hundreds of thousands of small businesses grow their business by bringing their services closer to a wider audience. Intending to serve customers from every nook and corner of the world, Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including French, Arabic, German, Portuguese, etc., and offers a 24X7 dedicated support line in all these languages.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Design Software, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia, and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



