Appy Pie AppMakr Helps Businesses Develop Their Own Mobile Apps in Just a Few Minutes

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Appy Pie, a no-code development platform, allows businesses to develop mobile apps in a few minutes, and all without writing a single line of code. Appy Pie AppMakr has a simple interface consisting of a range of high-functional features including push notifications, photo, radio, video, chat, maps, events, in-app purchase, store, and much more. Apps created using Appy Pie's app builder are light, fast, and deliver a native app experience. All of the mobile apps built on this cloud-based app builder are compliant with the GDPR standards and hosted on the AWS cloud which has the highest levels of compliance including HIPAA, PCI & SOC.



Appy Pie's no code app builder for Android & iOS provides an affordable, and easy-to-use solution to businesses that are unable to bear app development cost. Appy Pie AppMakr helps small businesses develop their own Android, iPhone, and PWA apps in just a few steps. Appy Pie's app builder makes app development affordable, and easily accessible to all types of businesses, irrespective of their industry, and size.



"With Appy Pie AppMakr, anyone can build a mobile app without any programming knowledge. All you have to do is enter your app name, pick a color scheme, choose a category & test device, add the desired features, and make your own app in no minutes. The added benefit is that Appy Pie AppMakr allows customization of apps as per individuals' needs and requirements" said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie's motive is to empower small businesses and aid them to attain required growth in this evolving and challenging environment. Appy Pie allows non-technical background users to develop their own mobile applications easily and affordably. Appy Pie works in different languages such as French, German, Portuguese, Arabic, and many others to cater to various types of users from across the world.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Design, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com



