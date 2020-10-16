Appy Pie AppMakr Lets Anyone Create Stunning Android or iPhone Apps Without Coding

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Appy Pie, a no-code development platform, allows anyone to create interactive mobile apps for both, iOS and Android platforms. Their no-code software Appy Pie AppMakr offers excellent user interface to aid people build next generation mobile apps without writing a single line of code. This app making platform is easy to use and affordable in comparison to other app development platforms available in the market. Moreover, it comes with more than 200 striking features thus, making mobile app development more versatile and attractive



Appy Pie AppMakr helps everyone design and develop mobile applications as per their needs, irrespective of their budget and technical knowledge. The no-code platform also offers a rich library of frequently asked questions, video tutorials, and guides to aid people build mobile apps easily. Appy Pie's no code app development platform is the perfect solution for businesses looking to create an app with less efforts and no coding.



"Until a few years back, mobile application development was not just considered costly, but its use was also specifically defined for big players in any industry, creating it tough for businesses with low budgets to join the mobile bandwagon. With our no code app development platform, businesses of all sizes can now easily build highly functional mobile apps without any coding and as per their budget," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie AppMakr has emerged as the perfect solution for those looking to create their own fully functional mobile apps without any coding in a hassle-free manner. Appy Pie's only motive is to help small businesses attain considerable growth in this changing market scenario. Appy Pie offers an excellent customer support in a variety of global languages such as French, Arabic, German, Portuguese, and many more.



About Appy Pie

