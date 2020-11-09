Appy Pie AppMakr Lets Businesses and Individuals Create Beautiful Mobile Apps in Minuses

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- Appy Pie, a no-code development platform, helps businesses or individuals create beautiful mobile apps in just a few minutes, all without having to write a single line of code. Appy Pie AppMakr is a marvel in the no-code app-building industry for both beginners & professionals. The platform has many features like contact, push notifications, app analytics, etc. With its form builder feature, app owners can add multiple forms in their mobile app that further allows them to strengthen their customer follow up process. With the help of the photo feature, customers can showcase their brand by sharing pictures of their events & create a better image among the audience.



One of the most popular Appy Pie's app builder features is app analytics that helps app owners' keep track of user behavior & app updates as per the user preferences. Push notifications feature helps app publishers in notifying users instantly and reaching out to the right audience on time. The benefits of creating a mobile app using Appy Pie AppMakr are affordable, safe & secure, apps created are light, fast, and provide a native app experience, offline functionality & real-time updating, easy-to-use, app store submission on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, etc.



"Appy Pie AppMakr is a convenient way to develop an app for both, small and large-scale businesses. AppMakr is worth an investment for those who believe in expanding their business with future technologies of mobile marketing. All in all, Appy Pie AppMakr is a perfect mobile building platform to create a mobile app with a variety of features. With AppMakr, creating a mobile app is as easy as pie," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.



Appy Pie is the world's leading no-code platform that lets users create anything from a mobile app to a chatbot to a website without the hassles of coding. Appy Pie's sole motive is to empower small businesses to achieve the highest growth in the current transforming & challenging business environment. Appy Pie operates in various languages such as Arabic, French, Portuguese, German, and many more, to serve clients base across the globe.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Design, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia, and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com



Media Contact



Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617