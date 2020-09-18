Appy Pie AppMakr Lets Businesses Create Android and iOS Apps at a Fraction of the Cost

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- Appy Pie AppMakr, #1 no-code development platform, allows businesses to create highly efficient Android and iOS apps in a few minutes without writing a single line of code. With Appy Pie's app builder, making a mobile app is just a three-step process that requires - entering an app name, adding desired features, and publishing the mobile app to app stores. With its user-friendly interface and tools, Appy Pie turns the app development process as easy as pie.



Businesses from any sector – real estate, entertainment, restaurants, e-commerce, etc., can create the best Android and iOS apps at a fraction of the cost and time using this next generation app creator software. Appy Pie AppMakr also provides step to step guide on how to create an app to its users to help them create a mobile app for their needs efficiently. Appy Pie AppMakr, the most trusted DIY cloud-based no-code mobile app builder, also offers countless features that can be easily added to a mobile app.



"With Appy Pie AppMakr, we aim to democratize mobile app development by empowering everyone to build digital apps without any coding. Businesses, both small and large, strives for global reach to improve sales and revenue with numerous marketing strategies. With Appy Pie AppMakr, they can easily create and launch their business mobile app, strengthening the online presence of their brand, and captivating the maximum users. Appy Pie AppMakr has turned out to be a budget-friendly way of targeting the audience and improving the growth of any company," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie aims to provide easily implementable technologically advanced solutions to businesses in a wide range of languages. With 24X7 dedicated customer support and user-friendly interface, Appy Pie strives to improve the app development process for both tech and non-tech savvy. Thus, Appy Pie AppMakr is a complete package and is worth giving a short in this fast-paced digital era.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India, Appy Pie serves customers across over 150 countries.



