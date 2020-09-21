Appy Pie AppMakr Lets Churches Establish the Effective Communication Network Through Mobile Apps

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- Appy Pie AppMakr, a no-code development platform, allows churches to make multi-purpose church app in a few clicks without any professional knowledge of coding. With Appy Pie's app builder, churches can create a mobile app to receive donations from anywhere using PayPal, transfer important information to everyone having the mobile app, add easily accessible audio and video sermons, and spread the holy words to a targeted audience across the world.



Churches, both big and small-sized, can create and publish their user-friendly mobile apps on play stores in no time with the help of breakthrough Appy Pie's Church App Builder. The cloud-based no code Church App Builder offers a variety of features to app owners for easily communicating with their targeted audience. For better communication, it allows churches to add push notification service, integrate social media channels, receive feedback through polls and surveys and publish their religious blogs on a mobile app that can be conveniently used by people of any age group.



"The technological revolution especially the mobile apps, have changed the way we work, live and communicate with others. Right from listening to music to completing critical business jobs, mobile apps have become the heart of every small and big task. Churches today are not an exception to this trend anymore. Today, a good number of churches worldwide have their own mobile apps, which helps them stay in touch with their community from anywhere, at any time, through any device. So, create a church app using Appy Pie AppMakr today and reach out to your community globally," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie AppMakr helps the churches across the world to stay updated with the digitally advanced era and allow them to launch their exclusive mobile app containing numerous unique features. Appy Pie with its 24x7 customer support and the codeless platform offers every reason for churches to make their mobile app and increase their reach. Appy Pie's Church App Builder is worth giving a shot for all the churches who wish to create a strong communication channel with their audience.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia, and Noida, India, Appy Pie serves customers across over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com



Media Contact



Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617