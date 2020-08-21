Appy Pie AppMakr Lets Users Create Fast Native Apps for All Major Platforms

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2020 -- Appy Pie, the largest DIY cloud-based mobile app-builder, allows users to create native apps for Android, iOS, without writing a single line of code. The native apps created using Appy Pie are light, fast, and deliver the best user experience. Appy Pie's native apps can also make it easier for businesses to tap into the user's phone camera, microphone, compass, accelerometer, and other native features. With great design and user experience possibilities, businesses can create native apps that have fast operating speed, flawless performance and can easily integrate with the hardware of the device. With its highly versatile features, anyone can make android apps or iOS apps in just a few minutes.



Appy Pie AppMakr not only allows users to create an app, but the platform also gives its users flexibility to customize their native apps as per their unique needs. With Appy Pie's app maker, businesses can customize their apps according to their needs and thus increase user engagement. Whether app builders want to publish their mobile application on Google Play Store or Apple App Store, Appy Pie's experts ensure that the entire process is carried out with ease. Appy Pie also offers FAQs that are very useful for guiding you through how to create an app.



"Appy Pie can help you develop light and fast native apps that also work offline. These apps can do wonders in enhancing the experience of customers while using an app. Appy Pie also allows businesses to customize their apps any way they want and hence improve user engagement," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie's sole aim is to empower small businesses and help them achieve measurable growth in this challenging and changing environment. Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages, including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German, and many more to serve its users from across the globe. The company has a 24x7 dedicated support line in multiple languages.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia, and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



