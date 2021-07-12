Appy Pie AppMakr Makes Cross-Platform Mobile Development Easier

Hampton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- Appy Pie, a no-code platform, enables businesses and individuals to create apps quickly and easily. The app builder is designed to be fast, smart, and easy to use. Unlike other platforms, Appy Pie AppMakr requires no coding - just drag and drop images, text, buttons, transitions, and more to create your own app using one of their templates or a custom one. The created app can be published immediately on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store without any hassle.



Appy Pie AppMakr also offers a comprehensive FAQ section that works as a resourceful learning platform for offering beginners detailed documentation, training materials, white papers, and multiple other forms of information and resources. Anyone can create a better functioning app with Appy Pie's app maker in 3 simple steps without having knowledge about any of the programming languages.



"The app business is one of the most emerging and profitable businesses currently. Apps make a lot of things easier and comfortable for mobile users. This is one good opportunity to start a profitable app business with the help of Appy Pie AppMakr. Users can create a variety of apps including radio & music apps, magazine apps, book apps, and many more. Also, these apps can be published on Google Play Store and Apple stores," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie has gained a good position of great reverence among its competitors with millions of users across the world. Catering across all the platforms including Android & iOS, Appy Pie's goal is to empower small businesses by bringing their services and products closer to a wider audience. The company operates in different languages like Arabic, German, French, Portuguese, etc. to serve clients from every nook and corner of the world. Appy Pie also offers a dedicated customer service line in all these languages.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy-to-use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Hampton, Virginia and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



