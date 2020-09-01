Appy Pie Appmakr Offers a Simple Guide on How to Create an App

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- Appy Pie, the world's largest DIY App Building solution, gives its users a simple guide on how to create a mobile app from scratch. The intuitive guide urges users to create mobile apps in 10 simple steps without any coding.



Appy Pie AppMakr has been consistently rated as the best no-code app building software in the industry. With Appy Pie AppMakr, users can create a variety of apps that helps them engage with their clients and customers. What sets Appy Pie apart is the no-code rule which allows people with no coding skills or experience to create completely functional, easily deployable, and intuitive mobile apps.



With its signature dual dashboard design, users can design their own apps, add their business logos, and choose various ergonomic design layouts for their apps. Users can further customize their apps to suit their needs. The second dashboard offers over 200 features, allowing users to use them to make their app more functional. From simple form building to detailed user profiles, each feature provided in AppMakr is unique. AppMakr also supports AR/VR giving users an extra edge while they're making an app.



To ensure that users don't get overwhelmed by the dual dashboard design, Appy Pie provides a simplistic 10-step guide that can help users understand how to use the software to the best of its abilities. The 10 step process is pretty simplified. It begins with choosing a name for the app. It is then followed by selecting a color scheme, a design layout that can be changed later, and a testing interface. Once that is done, users can move on to working on the look, feel, and features on your app.



After that, they can start the testing process of their app. AppMakr provides a real-time update feature that allows users to test while tweaking the app at the same time. After that, the guide covers various aspects of publishing, promoting, and improving the created mobile app.



"The guide to creating an app serves as an excellent way to begin the app development journey. We created the guide because most of our users are first-time app developers. Despite our app builder being no-code, app development can be overwhelming for someone who doesn't know how things work. The app-building guide should clear all the doubts they may have," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie AppMakr is an excellent app building software helping individuals and businesses to create an app without any coding. Apart from their basic app-building guide, Appy Pie also provides various other guides for specific types of apps like restaurant apps, dating apps, music apps, food delivery apps, informational apps, etc. Check out Appy Pie today!



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Connect, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/



Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617