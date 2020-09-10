Appy Pie AppMakr Offers No-Code Platform for Developing Mobile Apps Without Coding

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- Appy Pie AppMakr, the leading drag and drop app builder platform in the world, lets anyone build interactive mobile apps for Android and iOS platforms. It has an excellent user interface to help people without coding knowledge to develop highly functional mobile apps easily. This app building platform offers over 200 striking features and is highly affordable when compared to other app builder platforms in the market. To build an app with Appy Pie AppMakr, one needs to follow three easy steps. First, enter the app name, then add the features with the help of the drag-n-drop interface and finally publish the app on the play store.



"Our app building software was made for all businesses and industries – regardless of size and scale. It is the dream of many businesses out there to have their own apps. Unfortunately, most businesses that could benefit greatly from apps do not have the resources or skills to make their own apps. Conventionally, app making requires a dedicated team and many businesses cannot afford that. With Appy Pie, we have found a way to make the whole prospect easy. Now, apps can be made within a few minutes and with absolutely no coding knowledge," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie AppMakr is a convenient way to develop an app for both, small and large-scale businesses. AppMakr is worth an investment for those who believe in expanding their business with future technologies of mobile marketing. All in all, Appy Pie AppMakr is a perfect mobile building platform to create a mobile app with a variety of features. The platform also offers a comprehensive guide on how to create mobile in just a few steps. With AppMakr, creating a mobile app is as easy as pie. Consider checking it out, today!



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India, Appy Pie serves customers across over 150 countries.



