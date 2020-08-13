Appy Pie Chatbot Lets Businesses Create Chatbots to Improve Customer Experience

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- Appy Pie Chatbot, a DIY Chatbot builder, helps businesses build their own chatbots for qualifying leads, booking meetings, and for live agent transfers, without any technical or coding knowledge. Powered by artificial intelligence, their chatbot builder enables businesses to create their own personalized chatbots in minutes. Appy Pie's chatbot maker provides a user-friendly interface where users can add features and create bots in just a few clicks. The chatbots built using Appy Pie Chatbot can easily be integrated into any business website or mobile app.



When coupled with live agent transfer capability, chatbots are particularly effective in enhancing customer experience and improving customer engagement to a great extent. Appy Pie Chatbot offers various advanced features, such as multi-language support, bot analytics, on-demand live chat, email tracking and a lead manager dashboard. Users can even create multiple chatbots using this unique chatbot builder platform. Another feature that sets Appy Pie Chatbot apart is the fact that users can edit the chatbots as per their preferences in just a few clicks.



"By integrating a chatbot on your website or mobile Appy Pie, you can offer a unique user experience to each client and present instant solutions to every query. What else, you can respond automatically to each one of your customers in real-time and delight them with your efficiency while making them feel valued," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie Chatbot is an excellent no-code product from Appy Pie. The no-code chatbot builder has a plethora of benefits, including better leads, improved customer experience, increased customer engagement, better customer insights and many more. The company also offers exceptional 24x7 customer support in multiple languages.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/chatbot/builder/



Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617