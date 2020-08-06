Appy Pie Connect Allows Businesses to Automate Social Media Activities Without Any Coding

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- Appy Pie Connect, a workflow automation tool, allows businesses to automate their social media activities in a few simple steps, without any coding. Simply integrate social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc., and manage all of the activities like a pro.



Appy Pie Connect is a new and intelligent way to ensure that a business or individual's social media game is at its best at all times. With Appy Pie Connect, users can integrate their social media networks, and automate a number of activities on all the platforms at the same time.



Appy Pie Connect simplifies social media processes for everyone with its intuitive interface. Not only social media, Appy Pie Connect can integrate over 1200 software allowing users to work with multiple software in the same interface.



"Workflow automation is likely to become the industry standard method of handling social media in the next decade. Appy Pie is ahead of the curve with its intuitive, smooth, and easy to use automation interface. We support almost every social media website that a user may market on. Apart from that, Appy Pie Connect also offers integrations for other software that help in marketing such as Mailchimp and Salesforce," said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO and Founder Appy Pie.



Workflow Automation will become commonplace in the future. As more and more challenges are faced by businesses, a software like Appy Pie Connect can help take off the workload from business teams letting them focus on more pressing tasks and challenges. Automating social media channels will allow everyone to post exactly at the time when they're most likely to get good traction for their posts. This intuitive, user-friendly, versatile and robust software is a must-have for a marketing professional.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Connect, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/connect/



Media Contact



Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617