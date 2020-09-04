Appy Pie Connect Allows Businesses to Integrate 150+ Apps to Automate Workflows

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- Appy Pie Connect, an intelligent automation platform, allows businesses to connect 150+ apps to automate their workflows. This automation platform lets people with no coding knowledge to connect their desired apps in a simple way to automate their routine manual work and get productivity gain. Each integration at Appy Pie Connect is focused on saving resources and time while bringing efficiency & accuracy in the business process.



Appy Pie Connect now lets users connect several popular apps from different categories, such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Support, Call Tracking, Calendar, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Email, and many more. Thousands of customers from across the world have been using this automation platform to integrate some of the most popular apps, including Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Dropbox, Asana, Discord, SugarCRM, Airtable, Mailchimp, Pipedrive, Shopify, Zendesk, Trello, Todoist, Stripe and more, all without writing a single line of code.



Users can easily set up workflow automation, called "Connect," with a series of Triggers and Actions. Any user can select a trigger and an action for the exact task they would like to automate between their desired apps. By optimizing work processes through Appy Pie Connect, businesses can reduce the risk of errors and empower their employees to manage work more efficiently.



"Appy Pie Connect can sync data between various apps and automate workflows. Users can invent a powerful dynamic business workflow and connect information across departments. By using Appy Pie Connect, businesses can automate broadly with multi-step flows bypassing the data between the data with Connect workflow" said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.



Appy Pie Connect is a world-renowned workflow automation software that is a venture of the popular no-code app building platform, Appy Pie. The company operates in a wide range of languages including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German, and many more, to serve its customers in the best possible manner. The organization provides a 24x7 dedicated support line to app makers in all the mentioned languages.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia, and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com



