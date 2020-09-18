Appy Pie Connect Helps Businesses Integrate Slack with the Popular Apps Without Any Coding

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- Appy Pie Connect, a well-renowned automation platform, allows users to connect Slack with popular apps from different categories, such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Support, Call Tracking, Calendar, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Email, and many others without any coding. Slack Integrations at Appy Pie Connect are easy to set up and use. Anyone can integrate Slack with their favorite apps in a matter of minutes. The platform also offers a variety of prebuilt 'Connects' that allows anyone to quickly automate popular tasks in Slack.



At Appy Pie Connect, Slack integrates with all the popular apps in the market, including Google Contacts, Salesforce, Facebook Lead Ads, Shopify, Microsoft Teams, Gmail, Asana, Facebook Page, Microsoft Teams, Trello, Google Sheets, Twitter, and many more. For example, users can integrate Slack to Microsoft Teams, and automatically exchange information between them, send a direct message on Slack for a new message on Microsoft Teams.



"With Appy Pie Connect, you can bring together the applications you use every day, and collaborate better with your team. Integrate your Slack account with Appy Pie Connect and you can accomplish a lot more in less time. Our automation platform lets you connect Slack with thousands of apps, enabling you to quickly automate repetitive tasks in Slack," said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO and Founder of Appy Pie.



Founded with the mission to connect everything, Appy Pie Connect is the latest venture from a globally popular no-code development platform, Appy Pie. With its proprietary automation technology, Appy Pie Connect is committed to helping small businesses and medium-sized businesses increase their productivity and ultimately achieve their business goals. The company has an excellent pool of engineers and support agents who work round the clock to deliver the best customer experience.



Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia, and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



