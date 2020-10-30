Appy Pie Connect Let Businesses Automate Repetitive Tasks and Focus on Higher-Value Work

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Appy Pie Connect, a leading workflow automation platform, helps businesses and individuals to connect their apps together without any coding. It allows users to connect a range of apps from different categories like CRM, Calendar, Customer support, Email, Call tracking, and many more in just a few minutes. By automating the business processes with Appy Pie Connect, business owners can reduce the risk of errors while empowering employees to manage their work effectively, with little to no supervision.



This workflow automation platform provides some popular 'Connects' that have been made with certain triggers & actions to assist users set up the integration in a few minutes. It helps small and medium-sized businesses to build smart integrations between their business apps and automate their workflow. Appy Pie Connect provides many plans catering to individuals and professionals as well as large teams and companies.



"App integration is tough as it requires high-level development skills and knowledge. But with Appy Pie Connect, it is not the same. Appy Pie Connect enables us to automate tasks between your chosen apps in no time, without writing a single line of code, enhancing customer experience and productivity," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO of Appy Pie.



Founded with the mission to connect everything, Appy Pie Connect is the latest venture from a globally popular no-code app development platform, Appy Pie. The company has a team of experienced professionals who work closely with customers to provide reliable solutions to their queries. With a staff of more than 200 people, Appy Pie functions in a variety of languages, such as French, Portuguese, German, Arabic, and many more, to cater to their clients in the best possible way.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia, and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com



Media Contact



Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617