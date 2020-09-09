Appy Pie Connect Lets Users Connect Discord with More Than 150 Apps

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- Appy Pie Connect, a leading workflow automation software, helps users connect their discord with more than 150 apps without any coding. This automation platform also offers some popular 'Connects' which have been designed considering specific triggers and actions that help users to set up the integration is just a few clicks. Appy Pie Connect has been used by thousands of gamers to enhance their gaming experience.



With Appy Pie Connect, users can effectively and efficiently manage their Discord account with actions ranging from automatically sharing new tweets to discord channel to adding them to a Google sheet. Users can integrate Discord with several apps including Salesforce, Slack, Zoom, Github, Dropbox, Asana, Airtable, Mailchimp, Pipedrive, Shopify, Zendesk, Trello, Todoist, Trello, and many more.



Using Appy Pie Connect, users can create workflow automation, called "Connect," and users can set up Triggers and Actions. These Connects can help users automate repetitive tasks saving users the trouble of doing them manually. Users can set up Action (like "Create Role") to occur in one app when a Trigger (like "New Message in #Channel") happens in one app.



Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie, said, "To make your gaming experience more social, competitive and more fun, Appy Pie Connect helps gamers to integrate their Discord with a variety of other apps. You can also create Task, add Discord users, or automate any task in the hundreds of other apps supported on Appy Pie Connect. Using Appy Pie connect, you can enhance your Discord community connecting with the tools you're already familiar with."



As more and more are faced by businesses, workflow automation will become commonplace in the future. A software like Appy Pie Connect help takes off the workload from business teams letting them focus on more pressing tasks and challenges. Appy Pie also provides support platforms to your teams such as Appy Pie Desk, Appy Pie Knowledge, and Appy Pie Live Chat. The organization provides a 24x7 dedicated support line to app makers in a variety of languages including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German, and many more.



