Appy Pie Connect Offers Powerful Automation Solutions Helping Businesses Build Dynamic Workflows

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Appy Pie Connect, an intelligent integration and automation platform, offers powerful automation solutions helping businesses build dynamic workflows efficiently. With Appy Pie Connect, businesses can reduce the risk of errors while empowering employees to manage their work more effectively, with little to no supervision. The solution can accelerate the pace of process execution for companies with far greater precision and fewer errors. Appy Pie Connect allows anyone to set their own Connect – an automated workflow that connects your apps and services together.



An all-in-one integration tool for web and mobile apps, Appy Pie Connect now offers more than 150 app integrations including Slack, Discord, Pipedrive, Salesforce, Google Sheets, Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn, Todoist, Instagram, Pipedrive, Zendesk, Google Sheets, Trello, Asana & many more. Users can select Triggers and Actions to decide the exact task they would like to automate between their desired apps. This workflow automation platform not only helps businesses get the most out of their existing apps, but also empowers them to create a greater impact by adding speed, consistency, and visibility to their workflow.



"With Appy Pie Connect, SMBs can easily automate and speed up their business processes and mitigate human errors. If neglected, these errors can take up valuable time to find & fix and cast a negative impact on your company's finances and customer relationships. Our platform not only synchronizes data among various apps but is also beneficial in keeping a track of tasks that are of significance" says Abhinav Girdhar, the Founder & CEO of Appy Pie.



Appy Pie, a globally popular no-code app development platform is the company behind Connect – a highly advanced workflow automation tool that makes it easy for startups to automate their business processes and systems effectively, saving their effort, time, and money in one go. The company has a team of experienced and dedicated professionals who work closely with customers to provide reliable solutions to their queries.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Design, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com



Media Contact



Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617