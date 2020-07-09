Appy Pie Connect Provides Business Teams an Efficient Way to Automate Their Workflows

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- Appy Pie Connect, a leading workflow automation tool, allows users to integrate over 1200 software on one interface. With Appy Pie Connect, teams can communicate, share their work, and automate simple tasks, saving time and effort.



Appy Pie Connect is a new and intelligent way to connect your applications and automate workflows. Connect works by integrating all the applications that you use every day onto a single interface. You can use the interface to create automated workflows both for yourself and for your teams. With this unique workflow builder, you can integrate all kinds of popular applications such as Google Docs, Google Sheets, Zoom, MailChimp, Sugar CRM, etc.



"Appy Pie Connect is a new way for individuals, teams and businesses to simplify and automate their tasks. It allows them to create detailed automated workflows supported by efficient customizable triggers that do their tasks for them. With Appy Pie Connect, individuals and teams no longer need to worry about trivial tasks. They can spend their time on more important and pressing tasks while the software automatically handles the trivial tasks," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder Appy Pie.



Workflow Automation will become commonplace in the future. As more and more challenges are faced by businesses, a software like Appy Pie Connect can help take off the workload from business teams letting them focus on more pressing tasks and challenges. Appy Pie also provides other software to support your teams such as Appy Pie Desk, Appy Pie Knowledge and Appy Pie Live Chat.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Connect, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



