Appy Pie Design Lets Anyone Create Stunning Banners & Logos in a Few Minutes

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Appy Pie Design, an outstanding graphic design software from no-code development platform- Appy Pie, lets users to create attractive images, posters, flyers, wallpapers, greeting cards, business cards, and more. Appy Pie Design offers various tools including photo editor, brochure maker, color wheel, logo maker, poster maker, and many more to meet the constantly changing requirements of the design industry. The online photo editor software helps clients to edit pictures, improve photos, and combine them to produce artistic works.



With its addictive template-based interface, Appy Pie Design allows anyone to create exceptional designs with flexible text tools, effects, and more in just a few minutes. It also allows users to make changes in real-time. The collaboration feature within the tool helps users to connect, collaborate, and share the design projects with the related group & get instant feedback on their design. Appy Pie Design stores website banners, logos, etc. on the cloud, making it easy for the users to manage it from any internet-connected device, anytime & anywhere.



"Appy Pie Design helps save time as you get to choose your desired design from a variety of templates. With endless customization options, you can easily customize texts, dimensions, and backgrounds as needed. Our innovative Color Wheel Tool helps attain the right color balance thus, setting a good example for your competitors. Apart from all this, our design software allows you to publish & share your work to let the world see," said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO and Founder of Appy Pie.



Appy Pie Design provides drag-and-drop tools that enable both businesses and individuals to design and develop highly creative graphic designs for their needs in no time. Due to its user-friendly interface, Appy Pie's Online Graphic Design Software is highly popular in the graphic design industry. Appy Pie Design helps users to store projects in their securely encrypted servers which are visible only to the clients.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Design, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia, and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



