Appy Pie Design Offers Smart and Effective Features for Graphic Designers

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- Appy Pie offers an amazing platform allowing users to create beautiful and attractive graphic designs. With this unique graphic design software, users can design logos, banners, posters, greeting cards, brochures, flyers, and much more. The tool offers a wide range of effective features that users can use to add more meaning to their graphics and other design pieces.



Appy Pie Design offers multiple design tools like Logo Maker, Poster Maker, Flyer Maker, LinkedIn and Blog Banner Maker, Greeting Card Maker, etc. Appy Pie Design offers a compiled gallery with beautiful templates. Users can pick their favorite templates and the high-quality images from this gallery and start designing their graphics. The software allows designers to customize layouts, backgrounds, dimensions, text, etc. as per their preferences.



Appy Pie Design offers securely encrypted cloud servers where users can easily store their assets and other design projects. The best part is that if you have internet connectivity, you can access your data from anywhere, at any time. The software offers various text customization features that lets users' to make changes to their graphics as per their requirements. With Appy Pie Design, users can make changes to the text, fonts, colors, sizes, etc. and make the designs more appealing and meaningful.



Appy Pie Design helps entire team of designers connect remotely and work together on their design pieces. They can also make real-time changes to the graphics. The software allows designers to share their creations with their groups, other designers, and team members online to get feedback. With Appy Pie Design, you can upload, publish, download, or share your designs. The tool allows you to showcase your creativity using various social media channels.



Appy Pie Design also offers a color wheel tool that helps users' create different color palettes with the colors of their choice. With this tool, they can accomplish a perfect color balance and represent their brand with a powerful statement.



"Appy Pie Design is an excellent tool for designers to help them create graphics in multiple web formats. With useful features and capabilities such as collaboration, customization, storage, etc. the software allows you to create more appealing design projects. You need no specialized design skills to create graphics using this software and it only takes a few minutes. The software offers a user-friendly interface where you can add various elements to your design projects in just a few clicks", says Abhinav Girdhar, the CEO of Appy Pie.



Appy Pie Design is one of the best graphic design solutions that serves the needs of both individual and professional designers. Appy Pie is well-known for its no-code app builder software that offers an excellent platform for individuals and small businesses to create apps without any technical knowledge. With its wide range of products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, and Live Chat, Appy Pie offers ample tools and solutions to grow your business.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Connect, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/graphic-design-software



Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617