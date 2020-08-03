Appy Pie Design Provides Easy-to-Use Interface for Everyone's Graphic Design Needs

WALNUT, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- Appy Pie Design provides a template-based interface that makes it easier to perform all graphic design related tasks. The template library of design grows each day. Apart from an array of design tools, Appy Pie Design also comes with a fairly advanced photo editing software that allows users to edit photos, enhance them, and combine them to create artistic works.



Appy Pie Design also features a collaboration feature that allows multiple designers to work together on the same project participating in group activities like banner creation. The greatest part about Design is that it is entirely online and provides unlimited cloud storage to users for all their design activities.



"Appy Pie Design is not just a graphic design software. Its main goal is to make designing easier and more user friendly. With a focus on a good interface, Design lets users do everything they want in just a few clicks. It provides all users with a platform that can significantly cut down the time taken on design projects," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie is well known for its user-friendly interface. From their intuitive workflow automation tool Appy Pie Connect to their ever-popular app building platform AppMakr, Appy Pie continues to make complex tasks easier without any coding.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Connect, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



