Appy Pie Helps Anyone Build Interactive Mobile Apps in a Matter of Minutes

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- Appy Pie, a no-code platform, helps individuals & businesses develop their own mobile apps in a few minutes, and all without writing a single line of code. Appy Pie AppMakr has a simple interface consisting of a range of high-functional features including push notifications, high-resolution photo galleries, live updates, music, and video streaming, chat rooms, Google Maps integration, shared events calendars, in-app shopping, and much more.



Appy Pie's no-code app builder for Android & iOS offers an easy-to-use solution to small businesses that have a limited budget & resource. Appy Pie's App Creator helps small businesses create their own iPhone, Android, and PWA apps in a few simple steps. All one has to do is just enter their app name, choose a color scheme, select a category, add the needed features, and the app is ready in no time. Appy Pie's app builder ensures app development is affordable and within the reach of businesses of all sizes.



"Appy Pie AppMakr lets anyone create an app without any coding skills. Apps made with Appy Pie's App Maker are compliant with GDPR standards & hosted on the AWS cloud, which has the highest levels of compliance like PCI, HIPAA & SOC. In addition, Appy Pie's app creator enables customization of apps as per users' requirements and choices" said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO & Founder of Appy Pie.



Appy Pie aims to empower small businesses to achieve success in this evolving and challenging environment. The company operates in different languages including German, Portuguese, French, Arabic, and many more to serve different types of customers from across the globe. Appy Pie lets non-technical background individuals create their own highly-functional apps without coding in no time. The organization offers round-the-clock availability to clients in multiple languages.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, Design Studio, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy-to-use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Hampton, Virginia, and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



