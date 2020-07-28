Appy Pie Introduces Video Conference Feature to Its Mobile App Builder Platform

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- Appy Pie, the name that has set new standards in mobile application industry, has recently introduced video conference feature on its app builder, allowing users to create video conferencing mobile apps for Android and iOS without any coding in just a few minutes. With video conference feature in the mobile app, users can easily conduct video and audio meetings on the go, whenever they want. Ideal for small businesses of all types, the video conference feature proves to be beneficial in a number of ways –



- Improves communication

- Connects the entire team

- Enhances productivity

- Provides structure for meetings

- Highly efficient and engaging; and more.



Video conference feature from app maker Appy Pie lets users with no coding skills build mobile apps for in-house or client meetings, facilitating visual and audio communication. A realistic and practical feature, video conference makes it easy for remote workers to stay connected to the organization and speed up their work processes. When coupled with app builder's other innovative features like social network, contact, about, etc., the mobile app can work wonders in transforming user experience and taking any business to new heights.



"Our aim is to make app development approachable and profitable for everyone. The newly added video conference feature is yet another step in that direction," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie. "This new feature will not only help small businesses start or schedule a new video or audio meeting with colleagues and clients, it can also be helpful in improving the productivity of the employees easily and effectively," he added.



With a combined staff of more than 200 people, Appy Pie's sole aim is to empower small businesses and help them achieve success in this competitive environment. Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German and many more, to serve their customers in the best possible manner. The company offers 24X7 dedicated support line to the app makers in all the mentioned languages.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.



