Appy Pie Knowledge Helping Businesses Create Effective Knowledge Bases for Staff and Clients

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2020 -- Appy Pie Knowledge, an excellent knowledge base creator software, offers various effective features like domain mapping, hierarchical approach, save for later, and much more, helping businesses create effective knowledge bases for staff and clients. While creating a knowledge base using Appy Pie Knowledge, users can preview what their articles will look like.



With this software, businesses can create two types of knowledge bases. One for employees that contains product information and knowledgeable articles to help them master the project. And the other one for customers, that has help articles to help them find answers to their queries immediately. Appy Pie's knowledge management software allows users to save, edit, and publish their content as and when required. Another great thing about this software is that it lets users add important business website and blog links in the footer section of their knowledge base.



"With Appy Pie Knowledge you can create a knowledge base to reduce incoming customer queries and increase team efficiency. You can set up a robust knowledge base with the help of this excellent software where you can document articles, tutorials, guides, and multiple FAQs to help your clients find everything they need in one place," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Currently in the beta testing phase, Appy Pie Knowledge is one of a kind knowledge base creation tool that helps you create detailed guides. The best no-code knowledge base management software is excellent for beginners, helping them create a great online knowledge base for free.



About Appy Pie

