Appy Pie Launches Its App Builder in Japanese to Better Serve Customers Throughout Japan

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Appy Pie, #1 no-code platform, has launched its app builder in Japanese, marking its entry to the world's largest app market. Japan is one of the biggest app markets in terms of cash revenues. Therefore, this launch will boost Appy Pie's customer base and revenue by offering the best no-code app development solutions to people and businesses throughout Japan.



Appy Pie's App Builder enables users to design a professional-looking app without writing any code by selecting a theme from the gallery, dragging and dropping desired elements such as text, images, and videos, and then publishing the App to Google Play & iTunes App Store.



Appy Pie operates in multiple languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, Arabic, Spanish, and now in Japanese too. This popular no-code app builder is trusted by 7 million businesses worldwide.To learn more about the Japnese app builder, please visit https://jp.appypie.com/



With an amazing and easy to use drag and drop interface, Appy Pie app builder provides a platform for not just building great-looking apps, but also provides terrific features to engage, inform and reward customers. Running a loyalty program, creating brand awareness, offering 24X7 customer support, and clinching a sale are all possible, with the help of apps built using Appy Pie.



"With the e-commerce market expected to grow at 14.7% from 2020 to 2027, we want to tap into this huge market by offering Appy Pie in Japanese, which will help users create mobile apps in their native languages, "said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO and Founder of Appy Pie. He further added, "Appy Pie's app builder makes app development affordable, easily accessible to all kinds of businesses regardless of their industry and size."



Appy Pie was launched in 2013 with an aim to provide a platform to create Android & iOS applications for mobiles and smartphones especially for users with no programming skills and business with limited tech resources. The company offers 24X7 customer support service to each language it operates. With chat, phone, and email support available 24/7 right at the fingertips, clients can rest assured of getting instant solutions for their queries.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Hampton, Virginia and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com



