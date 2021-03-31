Appy Pie Lets Users Create High-Functional Mobile App in Minutes

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Appy Pie, a no-code platform, helps users create a high-functional mobile app in minutes. The no-code app builder is innovative, interactive, and unmatched in its capabilities. Appy Pie AppMakr has an excellent drag and drop interface that is easy to understand for individuals who lack programming knowledge. Appy Pie's no-code app builder offers attractive app templates that can be tailored as per the user's requirements.



Apps created using no-code app creator are light, fast, and provide a better app experience. Appy Pie AppMakr offers a range of features including music & video streaming, live updates, push notifications, high-resolution photo galleries, chat rooms, Google Maps integration, in-app shopping, shared event calendars, and many more. A mobile app created using this cloud-based app builder is compliant with the GDPR standards and hosted on the AWS cloud which has the highest levels of compliance including HIPAA, PCI & SOC.



"A small business owner has a constraint budget & resources. Appy Pie's no-code app builder for Android & iOS provides an easy, affordable, and simple to use solution to businesses that are unable to bear app development costs. Appy Pie AppMakr helps small businesses create their own mobile apps in a few steps. Appy Pie's app builder makes app development affordable & accessible to all kinds of businesses regardless of their industry & size," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie's motive is to empower small businesses and help them achieve required growth in this challenging and competitive environment. Appy Pie allows no-technical background users to create their own mobile applications easily and affordably. The company works in several languages such as French, German, Portuguese, Arabic, and many others to serve different types of clients from across the globe. The organization offers a 24*7 customer support service line in these languages.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Hampton, Virginia, and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com



Media Contact



Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617