Appy Pie Offers Help Desk Software Built for the Better Customer Support

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- Appy Pie Desk, a robust helpdesk ticketing software, helps businesses streamline their support system and enjoy greater efficiency. This help desk software streamlines conversations across channels into one place, keeps track of user requests, and enables businesses to communicate with their customers more easily. Appy Pie Desk takes the stage as the newest help desk to hit the market with state-of-the-art features like omnichannel support, in-built automation, encryption, and multiple integrations.



What sets Appy Pie Desk apart from the hundreds of other software in the market are its inbuilt integrations and free service of Appy Pie Knowledge and Appy Pie Community. Both the software can be used by help desk agents to further improve their customer communication enhancing a customer's experience. Simple to deploy and easy to integrate with existing services, this help desk ticketing system is a sophisticated tool for routing, prioritizing and solving customer queries and complaints professionally.



"Appy Pie Desk is the newest Help desk software in the market. This gives it the exclusive advantage of using the latest technologies and is successfully future-proofed. With Appy Pie Desk's advanced features, such as omnichannel support, analytics, and smart notifications, etc. a business can turn customer support into one of their USPs" said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie



Appy Pie, known worldwide, for its proprietary and market-defining DIY app builder brings their twist on the helpdesk formula aiming to provide businesses with the opportunity of improving customer satisfaction with a simple solution. Appy Pie Desk comes with multiple features that can make the customer system more efficient. Appy Pie Desk is currently in public beta and can be tried for free. Sign up today!



