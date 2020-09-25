Appy Pie Offers Interactive and Engaging Live Chat Software to Improve Customer Experience

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Appy Pie, a no-code development platform, offers the best live chat software designed to improve customer support system. It helps businesses to increase their sales by turning their customer messaging platform into a conversational marketing platform. This live chat software enables businesses to send triggered messages, giving users' suggestions and offers at the perfect moment to convert visitors into leads. Appy Pie Live Chat is widely useful for online businesses to capture leads, reduce bounce rate, and bring down the number of shopping cart abandonment. It is a complete customer service platform that delights customers and increases sales.



Appy Pie Live Chat helps businesses to increase their sales by turning their customer messaging platform into a conversational marketing platform. It easily integrates with multiple marketing and sales tools to generate more business. Appy Pie Live Chat leave no chance to interact and engage with visitors, encouraging them to make purchases and turning into loyal customers. This software comes with a real-time monitoring system to analyze the customer's inquiries, requirements, and sentiments to improve product quality, thereby leading to exponential growth and development of the company.



"Customers love convenience. Live Chat is the most convenient option for customers to contact and deal with customer support. The days of customer horror stories are gone thanks to live chat. Customer messaging for support is a very achievable target. Use our live chat software and interact directly with your clients and add the much-needed personal touch every customer craves today with live chat software," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie, the cloud-based no-code platform offers a variety of software to businesses either trying to establish or struggling to maintain their position in the market. The company operates in a wide range of languages including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German, and many more, to serve its customers in the best possible manner. The company offers 24X7 dedicated support line to the app makers in all the mentioned languages. It also has a proprietary app builder to help businesses create their mobile apps without any coding.



With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India, Appy Pie serves customers across over 150 countries.



