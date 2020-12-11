Appy Pie Offers No Code App Builder for Businesses to Create Their Own Mobile Apps Without Coding

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- Appy Pie AppMakr, a no-code platform, helps users to create mobile apps without having to write a single line of code. This DIY app development platform has a simple interface consisting of high-functional features like form builder, contact, push notifications, photo, video, directory, and many others. Apps created using Appy Pie's app maker are light & fast, easy to use, compliant with GDPR standards, and provide access to content in offline mode.



Appy Pie AppMakr is simple to use. Other than creating mobile apps without coding, Appy Pie also helps users to publish their Android and iOS mobile apps to Google as well as Apple app store. With the help of Appy Pie's app maker, anyone can create an app without any coding and in a few easy steps.



"Today, almost every business wants to have their own mobile app. But not all are able to afford, either due to scarce resources or no skills. Appy Pie AppMakr is made for businesses of all size irrespective of revenue or skills. The no-code app development platform helps businesses to create mobile apps in a few minutes without any coding," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie's sole aim is to help small businesses in achieving their set target in this challenging environment. Appy Pie AppMakr is beneficial for those from non-technical background as it helps them create their own mobile apps in minutes. Appy Pie operates in various languages like Arabic, German, French, Portuguese, and many others to serve different customers from across the globe. Moreover, the company offers round-the-clock-availability to provide instant help and avoid any app related confusion.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia, and Noida, India, Appy Pie serve customers across over 150 countries.



