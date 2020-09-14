Appy Pie Offers the Best Help Desk Software Allowing Businesses Improve Customer Support Efficiency

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Appy Pie, a no-code application development platform, offers the best Help desk software that helps businesses to improve their customer support efficiency. Appy Pie Desk tracks and manages incoming support tickets from multiple channels with a common inbox, ensuring that no customer query is left unattended. It enables the customer support team to better manage end-user support by prioritizing, categorizing, and assigning tickets to the right agents and departments. It easily integrates with the various third-party applications and platforms with its powerful APIs, to meet the wide needs of the businesses.



"Our Appy Pie Desk is ideal for enterprises and small to medium-sized enterprises. Every business strives for the best customer experience to improve their retention and conversion rates. With Appy Pie's help desk software, businesses can quickly resolve the problems of their customers. Further, it can also help the companies to analyze the performance of teams along with tracking satisfaction levels of customers," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie.



Appy Pie Desk helps businesses stay ahead of the competition by promptly responding to customers' queries and complaints. Appy Pie Desk is worth an investment for businesses that believe in constantly scaling up their customer services across the channels. All in all, Appy Pie Desk is a perfect help desk support software for business of any size and industry. Give Appy Pie Desk a spin to meet customers' needs beyond their expectations.



A leading no-code app development platform, Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German, and many more, to serve its customers in the best possible manner. The company offers 24X7 dedicated support line to the app makers in all the mentioned languages. It also has a proprietary Chatbot builder and website builder to help businesses create their websites and Chatbots to reach a wide range of the audience. Besides, the company owns a platform for downloading PWA apps known as PWA Store.



About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions. With offices based in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India, Appy Pie serves customers across over 150 countries.



