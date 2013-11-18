Appy Pie Partners with eBay Enterprise to Launch Their Affiliate Program

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Appy Pie, One of the fastest growing cloud based mobile app builder has partnered with eBay Enterprise to launch their affiliate program and is now inviting publishers and website owners from all over the world to participate in its affiliate program.



“We are looking forward to expand our business and provide all the business owners with their own mobile app. We are hoping to add affiliates through this initiative and enabling them to earn revenue” said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO at Appy Pie Inc.



Affiliate program is all about maintaining a revenue generating network via World Wide Web. In the affiliate program, affiliates will be responsible to drive traffic in the website and every lead generated will be paying the affiliate 10% of the total amount. The sign up form for the affiliate program is available on the website and can be joined by anybody from any part of the world. “Till now it has been a very successful exercise for us as we have been able to acquire some of the publishers from eBay Enterprise Affiliate Network”



” Users can create their app in a few minutes using Appy Pie's app maker and they will receive a HTML5 based hybrid app that works with Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows Phone and Blackberry, that too without installing or downloading any additional package. Everything required to create an app is available within Appy Pie's app development tool-kit and users can make their app using drag and drop facility.



Appy Pie is has recently been rated as one of the “Top 5 Mobile App Makers of Year 2013”.



About Appy Pie:

Appy Pie is trademark of Appy Pie Inc, Appy Pie is the world's #1 cloud based mobile app builder that allows everyone to create an app. Appy Pie is Custom Mobile Application Development software that allows anyone with no technical knowledge to create advanced applications for mobiles and smart phones. Nothing to download or install, no programming required, just drags & drop.



For More, Visit: http://www.appypie.com



About eBay Enterprise Affiliate Network

Known throughout the affiliate industry for unmatched results, eBay Enterprise Affiliate Network (formerly PepperJam Exchange) leverages exclusive publisher distribution, technology development and strategic planning to deliver better pay-for-performance results. Through their ability to support US and international currencies, eBay Enterprise Affiliate Network will expand the global footprint by driving international affiliate marketing success.