Appy Pie Website Lets Anyone Design and Build Websites Easily in a Few Simple Steps

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- Appy Pie, a no-code platform, offers a website builder allowing anyone to get their websites up and running swiftly. Trusted by millions of small businesses worldwide, this platform helps businesses create SEO friendly, fast & lightweight, and secured sites for better customer experience. Appy Pie's website builder helps both beginners and professionals design and launch their responsive and progressive sites in no time. To maintain cybersecurity and data privacy of all the websites designed on its platform, Appy Pie's website builder serves the websites through HTTPS, assuring that the confidential user data remains protected from cyber threats.



Appy Pie Website offers several features including one-tap access, encrypted data security, real-time updates, offline editing capabilities, and many more. The no-code development platform also allows adding features to the website with the help of drag & drop functionality.



"In today's time, every business wants to strengthen their brand's online presence. Majority of them launch websites to aim for maximum audience and enhance their brand visibility in both offline & online mode. But many of them lag due to limited budget and lack of coding skills. Appy Pie's Website Builder helps businesses create sites without coding in just a few minutes. The no-code development platform also offers a rich library of guides, video tutorials, and frequently asked questions to easily build sites efficiently," said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO & Founder of Appy Pie.



Appy Pie's Website Builder is a no-code development platform that helps users create fine quality sites for real estate, restaurants, DJs, churches, and many more. The platform has been designed in a manner to make it easy for businesses to create their sites from scratch without writing a single line of code and huge investment. The website maker is worth giving a shot as it helps businesses reach new heights within a limited budget and minimal efforts.



