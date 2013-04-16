April Is Gynostemma Month at Jingherbs.Com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- You may be aware of the many health benefits associated with green tea, but did you know there is an adaptogenic herb that is many times more powerful and better for your health than green tea? The five leafed gynostemma plant, also known as Jiaogulan, grows wild in China and many other Asian countries. Known as a powerful medicinal, and energizing herb, it has emerged in recent years as one of the most incredible natural remedies for modern health concerns. Sometimes called “Miracle Grass”, gynostemma has a unique ability to balance five of the main systems in the body, including the cardiovascular, immune, reproductive, digestive, and nervous systems.



The components in gynostemma that are responsible for its anti-aging and adaptogenic characteristics are called saponins. Saponins are chemical compounds which a soapy characteristic and therefore have a detoxifying effect in the body. The PubMed database lists over 11,000 research papers that explore the benefits of saponins and gynostemma contains 75 different kinds of these incredible components, the widest range of any plant in nature.



Gynostemma is similar to ginseng in its adaptogenic qualities, yet it contains nearly four times the amount of saponins as are found in ginseng, which attests to the powerful health cultivating effects of gynostemma.



As an antioxidant, gynostemma has important immune system benefits, increasing the activity level of white blood cells, assisting in liver function, and helping to maintain healthy cholesterol levels and healthy hormone balance. It relaxes the central nervous system, improves digestion, and increases strength and endurance. Athletes appreciate the physical benefits that gynostemma is able to deliver.



The bottom line is that gynostemma is an amazing herb that deserves to be enjoyed every day by anyone interested in better health.



To celebrate Gynostemma month, www.JingHerbs.com is offering a free bottle of gynostemma to anyone who purchases $75 on their web site. Simply add $75 or more of your favorite herbs to your shopping cart, add a bottle of Gynostemma, apply the discount code “GYNOSTEMMA” at checkout and the cost of the Gynostemma will be removed from your total. Enjoy the benefits!



About Jing Herbs

Jing Herbs, which has its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, is a formulator and manufacturer of the finest and most authentic tonic herb formulas available in the world. The company was founded and incorporated by George J. Lamoureux on 02-02-2002. George Lamoureux is the Founder and CEO of Jing Herbs with his long-time colleague, fellow Senior Herbalist, and business partner John Bonds. The entire staff at Jing Herbs has a long and proud tradition of teaching, guiding, and improving the lives of thousands of clients through the use of tonic herbs. Our herbs are sourced from the authentic regions of their origin and we personally travel to China to inspect, select, and approve the raw ingredients. Our dedication to authenticity, integrity, and efficacy is unparalleled in the industry.



Media Contact

Colleen Cackowski

1-877-679-5464

c.cackowski@att.net

www.JingHerbs.com