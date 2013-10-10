Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of April SA (APR) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'April SA (APR) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'April SA' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

April SA (APR SA) is an insurer company based in France. The company designs and distributes a broad range of insurance solutions in France and other regions globally. Its portfolio of products and services includes health and protection insurance, mobility insurance, motor insurance, boat insurance, household insurance, real estate insurance, credit insurance, corporate retirement and savings, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, marine and transport insurance, fire and accident insurance, transit insurance, travel insurance and asset management. In addition, APR SA offers group insurance products and services. The company, along with its subsidiaries, operates in 37 countries worldwide including Canada, the UK, Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, Bulgaria, Poland, Portugal and Germany. APR SA is headquartered in Lyon, France.



Companies Mentioned



April SA



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143590/april-sa-apr-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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