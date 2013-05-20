Apron and Curb Ramps from Magline Prove Best in Class

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- The Apron Ramp features a twin-tooth deck for better traction when traveling in either direction. The strong, lightweight interlocking aluminum construction makes ramps easily portable and convenient. The Magliner walk ramps are intended for two wheel hand truck use only. All hook models are complete with two heavy duty safety hooks. The side rail height is 4-3/4 inches and the curb height is 3-3/4 inches.



Magline also produces easy to handle curb ramps which are light and portable. The Yellow Molded Engineered Plastic Curb ramp is strong and durable. It includes aggressive non-skid surface for secure footing and an open surface to allow debris to pass through. The Aluminum Curb Ramp is lightweight and made with corrosion-resistant aluminum with a 750 pound capacity. It includes replaceable safety-walk stripes for secure footing.



Magline has been making lightweight, quality aluminum ramps for over 40 years. Magline is the world’s leading manufacturer of route distribution solutions. As the industry leader in ramps, they are a committed partner in helping businesses with transporting and material handling. Magline can work with industry leaders to develop the right solutions that fit unique distribution needs.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



