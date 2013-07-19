Aprons in a Huge Variety of Styles and Colours Are Available at New Website Aprons.com.au

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Aprons.com.au, a website that features the largest selection of aprons in Australia, has just launched its new and user-friendly website. The website is part of ChefWorks Australia, the Australian arm of ChefWorks International, which is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of chef clothing and uniforms for restaurants and hotels around the world. From embroidered aprons and personalised aprons to cooking aprons, kitchen aprons and much more, Aprons.com.au is sure to have what shoppers are looking for.



In addition to providing customers with a huge variety of aprons for sale in Australia, the new website also gives shoppers the unique option of picking up their order in store from over 100 locations around the country. The aprons online orders that are placed through both ChefWorks.com.au and Aprons.com.au are referred to the closest distributor of the ChefWorks range. ChefWorks does this in order to support local brick and mortar shops, and make shopping with Aprons.com.au as easy and convenient as possible for customers.



Each and every apron that is sold through Aprons.com.au—whether they are kitchen and cooking aprons used at home, chef aprons for cooks at restaurants, or BBQ aprons for those who like to get out and grill on the weekends—features top quality construction that is quality assured to be long-lasting and extremely durable.



“Be it cooking, serving, cleaning, or a hygienic protection from the elements, we offer the largest selection of affordable premium quality aprons in a wide array of colours, styles, and material options,” an article on the new website noted, adding that the aprons Australia company even offers personalised/embroidered aprons that feature graphics and logos.



“Be it a personal choice, signature look, brand name, gift, or your company promotion; and there are no minimum orders.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Aprons.com.au is welcome to visit the new and easy-to-navigate website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of aprons. Handy category tabs at the top of the home page make it easy to find the exact type of apron that is needed. For example, clicking on the “waiters aprons” tab will bring up a list of aprons in this category, including barista, bib and bistro aprons.



About Aprons.com.au

Chef Works can currently be found in over 45 countries around the world. As the only global culinary apparel brand, the company has been successfully manufacturing and distributing high quality culinary apparel internationally for over 45 years. During this time, the company has remained resolute in their mission to provide the best-quality products at the most competitive prices. With a head office in Sydney and over 200 distributors across the country, Chef Works Australia is dedicated to growing their business and servicing a host of clients. Chef Works Australia follows the business ethic of Chef Works across the globe, placing their customers’ needs at the forefront. For more information, please visit http://www.aprons.com.au/