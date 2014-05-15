Aptamers Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2014 to 2020: Grand View Research

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Peptide or oligonucleic acid molecules that have the capacity to bind with specific target molecules are referred to as aptamers. Aptamers are either naturally existent in riboswitches or are obtained through selection from a sequence pool. These molecules can be classified into two categories based namely DNA (De-Oxy Ribonucleic Acid) or RNA (Ribo-Nucleic Acid) or XNA (Xeno Nucleic Acid) aptamers and peptide aptamers.



Aptamers are rapidly substituting antibodies especially in therapeutic applications. Medical practitioners and researchers consider aptamers to be superior to antibodies owing to the facts that aptamers can be produced via chemical synthesis, can be successfully engineered in a test tube, offer molecular recognition properties and prompt almost no immunogenicity response in the field of therapeutics. Therefore, the fact that aptamers are rapidly capitalizing on the growth opportunities previously available to antibodies, in tandem with the successful commercialization of products such as Macugen will serve the global aptamers market as significant growth drivers. Some of the other drivers of this market include rising base of global geriatric population, growing prevalence of target diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cancer and other infectious diseases.



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Some of the major applications of aptamers include drug discovery, therapeutics and diagnostics. The therapeutics and diagnostics market together, are expected to dominate the market in terms of share throughout the forecast period. The successful commercialization of products such as Macugen developed by EyeTech Inc. to treat age related macular degeneration and the presence of an extensive pipeline of products currently under clinical trials are some of the major drivers of the therapeutic applications market. In addition, the diagnostics market will be fueled by the rising demand for disease biomarker detection and the consequent development of advance technologies such as the Apta-beacon technology for rapid biomarker detection.



North America holds the largest share of the overall aptamers market on account of the presence of high product commercialization rates in this region inducing a surge in research and development initiatives and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.



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This research study encompasses a competitive landscape of the aptamers market. Revenue analysis, product benchmarking and strategic developments of key market players such as OSI Pharmaceuticals, Aptagen, Somalogic Inc., Aptamer Sciences Inc., AM Biotechnologies, Aptamatrix Inc., Vivonics, Bioapter S.L., Regado Biosciences Inc. and others are also provided in this report.



This report, by Grand View Research, takes a closer look at the aptamers industry, providing a holistic perspective on market dynamics, trends, supply and demand. The report deep-dives into the market and segments it on multiple levels and providing key insights on a macro as well as micro level. The study aims at providing granular information, regarding estimates and forecasts for key application segments including biomarker discovery, drug discovery, therapeutics, diagnostics, biosensors and others. The report also provides the same level of information for key regional markets.



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