Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Aptamers is an emerging market, widely considered as a rival or substitute to antibodies in the scientific industry. It is poised to grow rapidly in various application areas, including therapeutics and diagnostics. The global aptamers market is valued at $287 million in 2013 and is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2018.
Aptamers existed in parallel with antibodies for two decades, but its market potential was not utilized, even to a fraction of antibodies. However, the achievement of Macugen has given a boost to the aptamer field. The list of promising aptamers in the clinical trials pipeline estimates that these synthetic chemical antibodies will soon surpass monoclonal antibodies in therapeutics, diagnosis, and imaging. With technological merits over antibodies, the aptamers market is poised to grow at par with antibodies in the next 10-15 years.
Though there are just< 60 companies (biotech and pharmaceutical) working on aptamers, there are quite a number of research groups working on diverse applications of aptamers, particularly in studying key target molecules involved in cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and against viral antigens. Hundreds of research articles have been published and a lot of patents granted and filed for this technology.
The aptamers market is analyzed both in terms of qualitative, i.e. technological and quantitative, i.e. revenue, perspectives. The technological analysis includes discussion on inherent characteristics and capabilities of aptamers over antibodies and the various applications where aptamers can find its place. The market revenue analysis includes market segmentation and the expected market position by 2018, with the projected growth rate.
The aptamers market is classified by geography, application segments and aptamer type. The application segments are further divided as therapeutics, diagnostics, biosensors, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, and research applications. The advantages of chemically modified aptamers and low production cost compared to antibodies aid the growth of the market. However, the reduced market acceptance compared to the antibodies and increased time consumption for screening using SELEX will hamper the growth of this market, to a certain extent. While aptamer technology has existed for over two decades, the challenges imposed on the development of aptamers for small molecules has resulted in very few novel aptamers that can bind to practical small molecular targets. Nevertheless, there are many opportunities for the innovative application of small molecule binding aptamers in biosensing, drug discovery, diagnostics and therapeutics.
