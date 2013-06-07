APTS Magazine Recently Awards Scully Company as "Best Place to Work"

Hatfield, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Scully Company was recently awarded with 4 Awards of Excellence from The Apartment Professionals’ Total Source (APTS) Magazine. One of the major awards given at the May 6th “Management and Vendor Performance” Awards ceremony, that was held at Pine Crest Country Club in Lansdale, Pa, included “Best Place to Work.”



Dedicated to bringing property management professionals and resources together, the APTS publication recognizes the top property management firms and the suppliers that serve the property management industry for outstanding efforts. Scully Company was proud to accept the awards for “Best Place to Work,” “Best Owner,” and “Best Corporate Team,” at the awards ceremony. Nothing makes the company feel more appreciated, than by being recognized for years of hard work.



Joanne Malcolm, Community Manager at Hatfield Village, has been an employee of Scully Company for over 28 years and works with potential residents looking for apartments in Quakertown, Hatfield, Lansdale, Montgomeryville and the North Penn School District. At the awards ceremony, her work was finally recognized, as she was awarded “Best Property Manager.” Built by Scully Company’s founder James D. Scully in 1968, Hatfield Village Apartments is situated on 70 wooded acres, equipped with over 900 apartments. The apartments on the lot vary from studio, to one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Hatfield Village also holds the honor of being the first community in Montgomery County, Pa to have a MotionUSA fitness park and a Shop24 automated convenience store for its residents.



About Scully Company

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



