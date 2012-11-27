Aptuna GmbH Launch Swiss Deluxe Junior Baby Milk Powder Product

Hergiswil NW, Nidwalden -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Aptuna GmbH are proud to announce that the Swiss Deluxe Junior has been developed as the first milk powder that can be completed solved in cold water. The product, Alpen Weiss - Swiss Deluxe Junior takes away the hassle of making baby milk through conventional methods. In fact, the product is the world's first milk powder product that can be made through the use of water and shaking. This latest development falls in-line with Aptuna GmbH's ability to produce innovative new products that help to make a mother's life easier and more effective. The video below shows how the Swiss Deluxe Junior is made through a simple stirring motion - taking away the hassles involved with making traditional baby milk.



Getting the right quantity of milk for a child is of paramount importance, and it's even more important to ensure that the milk is high quality and contains the correct levels of nutrients. The Swiss Deluxe Junior product has been specifically designed to provide children with the nutrients they need to aid development, while also being extremely easy to make.



To learn more about Aptuna GmbH, visit: http://aptuna.ch



Or, you can also watch the video found at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEGVC2MD0Pc